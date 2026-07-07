The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra amid an embezzlement probe. The Trust supports all investigations and has assured devotees that all donated valuables are safe.

Trust Accepts Resignations Amid Probe

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Surendra Jain said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided that the investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement should proceed without hindrance. He also said the Trust has accepted the resignations of trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, which were submitted on ethical grounds.

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Speaking to ANI, Jain said trustee Krishna Mohan was requested to oversee the responsibilities of the General Secretary as acting General Secretary until a regular appointment is made. He added that all Trust members have expressed their support for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and other ongoing inquiries, saying they are satisfied with the investigative process. "The meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust concluded in Ayodhya. It was decided that all ongoing investigations should proceed smoothly. Furthermore, the resignations tendered by Champat ji and Dr Anil, submitted on ethical grounds, were accepted," Jain said.

Donations Safe, Trust Assures Devotees

Jain further said the Trust has assured devotees who have raised concerns over the whereabouts of their donated jewellery or gold items that all such valuables remain safe. Addressing those with doubts, Jain said donors may visit Ayodhya, seek an appointment with the trustees, and verify their donated items. "Not a single object has been misplaced," he said.

He further appealed to the public to have faith in the ongoing investigation instead of relying on hearsay. "Those making allegations have been asked to refrain from attempting to create a sensation. They have been advised to hand over any facts they possess to the investigating officer to facilitate a more effective inquiry," he said.

Administrative Decisions and Meeting Review

According to a press release issued after the trustees' meeting in Ayodhya, the Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members. The meeting reviewed the alleged irregularities, the ongoing investigation, media reports, and interim administrative arrangements. (ANI)