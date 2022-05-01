Bihar: Woman accused of having extramarital affair beaten up, tied to electric pole

Superintendent of Police in Rohtas, Ashish Bharti, stated that a police team hurried to the spot and rescued the woman.

In a heartwrenching incident, in Bihar's Rohtas, a woman was tied to an electric pole post her husband accused her of an extramarital affair with another man in the village, the police stated on Sunday.

Officials stated that her husband, Deepak Ram, came to the police regarding the matter on Friday and asked them to intervene. Following the same, the couple was called to the police station.

The official added that the couple was then counselled by the Station House Officer at the police station.

After arriving at their Singhpur village, Deepak Ram, his father Shivpujan Ram, and three other family members tied the woman to an electric pole outside their house and beat her.

Superintendent of Police in Rohtas, Ashish Bharti, stated that a police team hurried to the spot and rescued the woman.

Bharti stated that five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested in link to the incident. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.

