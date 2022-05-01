BPSSC releases admit cards of FRO/ Enforcement SI PET; check how to download

To download the admit card, the candidate can visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the admit cards of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET. To download the admit card, the candidate can visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Following the official notification, the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for Forest Range Officers and Enforcement Sub-Inspectors will be held on May 13-16 and May 12, respectively.

To access the admit card, the candidates can enter their registration number/interview roll number or mobile number and date of birth.

Here's how to download the admit card:

1) Navigate the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Sub Inspector or Range Officers of Forest admit card link.

3) Now, log in with the asked credentials and submit it.

4) The BPSSC admit card will display on the screen.

5) Now, download the page and take the printout for further reference.

