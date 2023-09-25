Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today

At the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan,' Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute the first installment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 25) visited poll-bound Chhattisgarh to inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district. He was received by state Congress leaders upon his arrival at the Raipur airport.

The MGANY scheme aims to provide financial assistance to homeless individuals and families residing in kutcha houses in rural areas.

At the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan,' Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute the first installment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses. The event will take place in Parsada (Sakri) village, located within the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district.

Out of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, one lakh individuals were listed on the permanent wait list (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural) but had yet to receive benefits from the Central scheme.

During the event, Rs 5 crore will also be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY) that was launched in May this year. MNSASY provides Rs 1 lakh in assistance to construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for housing construction.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development and construction projects worth Rs 524.33 crore in Bilaspur district. They will also distribute appointment letters to 2,594 newly recruited teachers.

Under MGANY, the Chhattisgarh government offers financial aid to homeless families that were not included in the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census - 2011 (SECC-2011). This initiative is expected to address housing needs and improve living conditions for marginalized communities in rural areas.