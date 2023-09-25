Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today

    At the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan,' Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute the first installment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, to launch rural housing scheme today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 25) visited poll-bound Chhattisgarh to inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district. He was received by state Congress leaders upon his arrival at the Raipur airport.

    The MGANY scheme aims to provide financial assistance to homeless individuals and families residing in kutcha houses in rural areas.

    At the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan,' Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will distribute the first installment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses. The event will take place in Parsada (Sakri) village, located within the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district.

    Out of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, one lakh individuals were listed on the permanent wait list (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural) but had yet to receive benefits from the Central scheme.

    During the event, Rs 5 crore will also be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY) that was launched in May this year. MNSASY provides Rs 1 lakh in assistance to construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for housing construction.

    Additionally, Rahul Gandhi and Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development and construction projects worth Rs 524.33 crore in Bilaspur district. They will also distribute appointment letters to 2,594 newly recruited teachers.

    Under MGANY, the Chhattisgarh government offers financial aid to homeless families that were not included in the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census - 2011 (SECC-2011). This initiative is expected to address housing needs and improve living conditions for marginalized communities in rural areas.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World's largest foreign Hindu temple vkp

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World’s largest foreign Hindu temple

    India to deploy more defence attaches in African nations to enhance security engagement

    India to deploy more defence attaches in African nations to enhance security engagement

    ED raids 11 premises linked to Popular Front of India across Kerala anr

    ED raids 11 premises linked to Popular Front of India across Kerala

    Cauvery protest: KSRTC and BMTC extend support to 'Bengaluru bandh'. services likely to be shut on Sept 26 vkp

    Cauvery protest: KSRTC and BMTC extend support to ‘Bengaluru bandh’, services likely to be shut on Sept 26

    Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared anr

    Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH vma

    Shah Rukh, Salman Khan posing together at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Darshan wins hearts of fans - WATCH

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos snt

    New Jersey Akshardham: World's largest Hindu temple outside India is set for Oct 8 opening; see pics & videos

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club

    Asian Games 2023: India's Itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India's itinerary for September 25th - Event details, schedules and more

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World's largest foreign Hindu temple vkp

    Swaminarayan temple in America is World’s largest foreign Hindu temple

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon