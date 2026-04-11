Two minors died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Surer railway station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Police said the boy and girl were in a relationship that was not accepted by their families. The boy had posted an emotional message before the incident. Bodies were sent for post-mortem, and an investigation has begun.

A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, where a minor boy and girl died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train on Friday morning. The incident took place near Surer railway station. Police, along with Railway Police and Government Railway Police (GRP) teams, rushed to the spot after receiving information.

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Bodies sent for post-mortem

The bodies were taken into custody and sent to the mortuary at Rajgarh Community Health Centre (CHC). After the post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their families, according to a report by India Today.

A forensic team also visited the hospital and collected evidence related to the case.

Relationship not accepted by families

Police said that the two minors were in a relationship, but their families did not approve. This is believed to have caused emotional distress, which may have led them to take the extreme step.

Both teenagers studied in the same school. The boy had recently passed Class 12, while the girl had just entered Class 12, the India Today report added.

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Boy’s social media message

Before his death, the boy shared a message on social media. It read, “If I die suddenly, don’t be sad my friend, I had promised friendship, not life.”

This message is now being widely discussed and has added to the emotional impact of the incident.

Families share details

According to the boy’s father, his son left home early on Friday morning without informing anyone. He later came to know that the boy had gone to Surer railway station with the girl. He told police that he does not suspect anyone in the case.

The girl’s father said she was at home till 11 pm on Thursday night. The family slept in the same room, but when he woke up at around 5 am, she was missing. After searching for her, the family later found out that she had gone with the boy.

Investigation underway

Railway Police have registered a case based on statements from both families. An investigation is now underway to understand all aspects of the incident.

The tragic case has once again raised concerns about emotional stress among teenagers and the importance of support during difficult times.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)