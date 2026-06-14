Karnataka Congress leader Saleem Ahmed slammed PM Modi for failing on his promise of 2 crore jobs annually, claiming not even 22 lakh jobs were created in 12 years. He announced Congress would protest the Centre's 'massive failure'.

Karnataka Congress leader and Chief Whip of the party in the state assembly, Saleem Ahmed, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a massive failure in job creation and governance. He criticised the Centre after the All India Congress Committee announced the first phase of its nationwide campaign, alleging failure on the employment front.

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Speaking to ANI, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the creation of 2 crore jobs annually over the past 12 years, but claimed that the government had not been able to generate even 22 lakh jobs. "Since 12 years, PM Narendra Modi has promised 2 crore jobs every year...not even 22 lakh jobs have been created by the central government. The All India Congress Committee has given a call on all these issues. We are going to highlight the issue. We are going to protest the failure of the central government and the leadership of Narendra Modi," Ahmed said. He added that the AICC's nationwide campaign would focus on what the party described as the Centre's failure in job creation and governance. The remarks come as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) initiates a nationwide campaign to protest against the "systemic failures" of the Modi administration.

Rahul Gandhi to Lead Student Conventions

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a series of large student conventions across the country beginning in Kota on June 17, as the Congress steps up its campaign over alleged "examination scandals" and issues affecting youth.

According to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, the events will later be held in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14, bringing together students, job aspirants, youth organisations and educators. "Rahul Gandhi will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (17 June), Allahabad (10 July), Patna (11 July) and Delhi (14 July), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by examination scandals," Venugopal said. (ANI)