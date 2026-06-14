Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut refuted 'Operation Tiger' rumors, asserting the party is united. He announced a retaliatory 'Operation Wolf' and confirmed all nine party MPs attended a meeting, dismissing speculation of defections to the Eknath Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday strongly refuted the speculations around 'Operation Tiger' and affirmed that the party is "intact, united and strong." This comes amid an ongoing political buzz surrounding the alleged 'Operation Tiger', where some reports speculated that seven of the nine UBT Sena MPs are in touch with Shinde Sena, and likely to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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'We will launch Operation Wolf'

Speaking with the media after the meeting of MPs called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said that they will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation to affirm the party's solidarity and unity. "What Operation Tiger are you asking about? We are all tigers. We are going to launch Operation Wolf. We are not going to be scared. All our MPs and Parliamentary Party is intact, united and strong, and it will continue that way," he said.

All 9 MPs attended meeting, says Raut

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians had participated in a routine meeting chaired by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, rubbishing speculations that several MPs could join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Addressing reporters here after the meeting, Raut said that four MPs attended the meeting in person, while five others joined through video conferencing. He clarified that the meeting was part of the party's regular organisational exercise and not linked to the ongoing political speculation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil dismissed speculations of not attending the Shiv Sena UBT MPs meeting at Matoshree and said, "Why won't I come? I have come, people can say anything."

'Operation Development that works': Shinde Sena hits back

On the other hand, Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC launched a sharp attack on Sanjay Raut, saying that aligning with a "sinking ship" of a political party will only lead to political decline. She said the Mahayuti represents "politics of performance" in Maharashtra, crediting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for "Operation Development" and on-ground governance. Referring to speculation over "Operation Tiger" and "Operation Fox" mentioned in political discussions, Shaina NC said, "What is Operation Tiger, what is Operation Fox is best known to Sanjay Raut. But let me tell him the only operation that works is when you operate on ground and work for the people of Maharashtra. And that our leader Eknathji Shinde has done. That is why the Mahayuti always gets a resounding victory. So operation aside, it is Operation Development that works."

The political development comes amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress where 20 party MPs have already rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and are willing to create a separate bloc within the Lok Sabha. (ANI)