Bihar Political Crisis: BJP leader drops major hint, says NDA can win 40 seats in the state with Nitish Kumar

Amidst growing speculation about a potential political realignment in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu has asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could secure all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state if JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar aligns with the BJP. The statement comes amid rumours of Nitish Kumar contemplating a shift from the current alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to joining forces with the BJP.

Gyanu emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourable view of Nitish Kumar and expressed confidence that a resolution would be reached within two days. He stated, "A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitishji joins us...I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar."

Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, hinted at a possible alliance, stating that the party's central leadership would decide on able leadership after analyzing the political situation in Bihar. He remarked on the prevailing political instability in the state and stressed that the decision made by the party's leadership would be accepted by all party workers.

BJP MLA Tarkishore Prasad highlighted the dynamic nature of politics, stating, "In politics, doors never close." He mentioned that a meeting was held with Bihar BJP leaders to discuss Lok Sabha elections, affirming that the party makes decisions for the betterment of Bihar and the nation.

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), acknowledged the stir in Bihar's political situation. He stated, "We are keeping an eye on the situation...Even today, the NDA can win all 40 seats in Bihar. I think in a matter of some time the picture will become clear."

While Congress and RJD expressed hope that Nitish Kumar would remain with the INDIA bloc, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi asserted that "all is well" within the alliance. The political landscape in Bihar remains fluid, with ongoing discussions and speculations about potential shifts in alliances and leadership dynamics.