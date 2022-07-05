Preacher booked by cops in Kerala for hate speech on YouTube video

The basis of the case is the YouTube video of the religious preacher in which he alleged that he spoke disparagingly on the festival of Christmas and the birth of Jesus.

Self-styled preacher Wasim Al Hikami once again found himself in the middle of a hate speech controversy after the Kochi Cyber ​​Police registered a case against him for hurting Christian sentiments.



Wasim Al Hikami, a native of Kondotti in Malappuram, was booked based on a petition filed by BJP leader Anup Antony. He had filed a complaint with the state DGP and the cyber crime department demanding action against the preacher, but no action was taken. He then approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The court examined the YouTube videos and asked the police to investigate the complaint and take action. Subsequently, the Kochi Cyber ​​Police registered a case against Wasim Al Hikami.

The charges include creating religious hatred and deliberately acting to hurt religious sentiments. This is not the first time Al Hikami has been booked for a hate crime. In January this year, Kottayam Cyber ​​Police also registered a similar case against Al Hikami.

