Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Preacher booked by cops in Kerala for hate speech on YouTube video

    The basis of the case is the YouTube video of the religious preacher in which he alleged that he spoke disparagingly on the festival of Christmas and the birth of Jesus. 

    Preacher booked by cops in Kerala for hate speech on YouTube video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kochi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    Self-styled preacher Wasim Al Hikami once again found himself in the middle of a hate speech controversy after the Kochi Cyber ​​Police registered a case against him for hurting Christian sentiments. 

    The basis of the case is the YouTube video of the religious preacher in which he alleged that he spoke disparagingly on the festival of Christmas and the birth of Jesus. 

    Also Read: Chhattisgarh Vs UP police showdown over TV anchor's arrest

    Wasim Al Hikami, a native of Kondotti in Malappuram, was booked based on a petition filed by BJP leader Anup Antony. He had filed a complaint with the state DGP and the cyber crime department demanding action against the preacher, but no action was taken. He then approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate. 

    The court examined the YouTube videos and asked the police to investigate the complaint and take action. Subsequently, the Kochi Cyber ​​Police registered a case against Wasim Al Hikami. 

    The charges include creating religious hatred and deliberately acting to hurt religious sentiments. This is not the first time Al Hikami has been booked for a hate crime. In January this year, Kottayam Cyber ​​Police also registered a similar case against Al Hikami.

    Also Read: 66 per cent hike, but Delhi MLAs are still among the lowest paid

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD Elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism snt

    MCD Elections: Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism

    Who is Gaurav Yadav, IPS officer named Punjab's acting DGP to eliminate gangster culture snt

    Who is Gaurav Yadav, IPS officer named officiating Punjab DGP to eliminate gangster culture?

    Immerse PoP idols in artificial lakes: BMC to residents, ganesh idols - adt

    Immerse PoP idols in artificial lakes: BMC to residents, ganesh pandals

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    SC remarks on Nupur Sharma crossed 'Laxman rekha', says ex-judges and bureaucrats snt

    SC remarks on Nupur Sharma crossed 'Laxman rekha', says ex-judges and bureaucrats

    Recent Stories

    UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released know eligibility criteria age limit and other details gcw

    UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released; know eligibility criteria, age limit and other details

    MCD Elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism snt

    MCD Elections: Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism

    After Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh to become parents drb

    After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    IND vs ENG, India vs England 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Captaincy future is not what I decide - Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Captaincy future is not what I decide' - Jasprit Bumrah

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME know eligibility fees how to apply other details gcw

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME; know eligibility, fees, how to apply and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon