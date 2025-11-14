BJP has reportedly planned low-key celebrations on Bihar election result day in case of victory due to the Delhi terror attack and will not burst firecrackers, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav warns of strict monitoring at counting centers.

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to keep any potential victory celebrations low-key, with reports indicating that no firecrackers will be set off even if they secure a win in the Bihar elections. This decision comes in the wake of recent terror attack in Delhi near Red Fort, prompting party leadership to adopt a more somber approach to the results day. Despite the restrained approach, preparations are visible at the BJP headquarters in Patna, with tents and temporary structures erected in anticipation of the results. Party workers are preparing sweets such as Litti Chokha in anticipation that they would win the mandate of the people.

Vote Counting Begins

Vote counting commenced at 8 AM across all 243 assembly constituencies, with security personnel deployed in substantial numbers at counting centers throughout the state. Officers arrived for election duty at various locations including Patna and Gaya, ensuring a secure environment for the tabulation process. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, contesting from Lakhisarai, also visited a temple to offer prayers before the counting began. The Bihar elections have made history with unprecedented voter engagement. The second phase recorded a remarkable 68.76% turnout, the highest ever witnessed in the state's electoral history. Combined with the first phase's 65.06% participation, the overall polling percentage reached 66.91%, marking the strongest voter participation since India's first elections in 1951, according to Election Commission data.

The primary electoral contest pits the National Democratic Alliance, comprising BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, against the Mahagathbandhan coalition led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Mahagathbandhan includes Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) under Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party. Separately, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has fielded candidates across all constituencies.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has dismissed exit polls favoring the NDA, declaring that Mahagathbandhan will secure government formation with a decisive majority. Speaking at a press conference in Patna, he issued a stern warning to election officials. Yadav cautioned that if administrators "act on anyone's orders" or repeat what he termed as mistakes from the 2020 elections, the public would respond accordingly. He emphasized that his party's workers are stationed at all counting centers to ensure transparency, warning against any unconstitutional or unfair practices during the counting process.

The Election Commission has issued specific directives for all parties, instructing that Returning Officers will provide round-wise and assembly-wise updates through their official portal. Officials emphasized that stakeholders should rely solely on verified information from official channels rather than unofficial sources or rumors, addressing concerns about transparency raised by various political parties.