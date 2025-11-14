Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram expressed confidence in the Mahagathbandhan winning the assembly election, conditional on fair vote counting. He said the alliance would form a government focused on earnings, healthcare, and education for the state.

Expressing confidence in the MGB's poll promises, the Congress leader said that the alliance has fought together throughout and will make a government which will help "trusted, tested" and works for increasing people's earnings, their healthcare, and their education. Vote counting for the 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly will start at 8 AM, according to the Election Commission of India. "If the counting of votes is done in a fair manner, then our government will be formed in Bihar. INDIA (alliance) will be working together and have worked together step by step and have fought together (this election). Trusted, tested, aur kamai, dawai, aur padhai ki Sarkar banegi (a government will be made of earnings, medicines, and education)," Rajesh Ram told ANI in Patna.

Kutumba Constituency Contest

The Bihar Congress chief is seeking a third term to represent the Kutumba constituency in Aurangabad district. Following his win in the 2015 and 2020 elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Lalan Ram from the Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) ticket. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Shyam Bali Ram has also staked a claim to the seat.

Vote Counting Begins

Bihar enters the verdict stage as vote counting is set to begin at 8 am on Friday, alongside bypolls in eight Assembly segments across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bihar Assembly Election voting took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting for the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly polls will be conducted and the winner will be declared on Friday evening. Bihar saw its highest voter turnout recorded in the state since 1951, registering a turnout of 66.91 per cent, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent, while the second had a turnout of 68.76 per cent.

Key Alliances in Bihar Election

The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan. The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Exit Polls and Electoral Roll Revision

This is the first Assembly election in the country in two decades to be conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The exit polls have predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.

Jammu and Kashmir Bypoll

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Chief Minister Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 Assembly elections. (ANI)