Key battles in seats like Patna Sahib, Lakhisarai, and others feature triangular contests with the new Jan Suraaj Party adding unpredictability. These results will determine whether Bihar opts for continuity or a new political equation.

Patna: It's judgement day in Bihar on Friday, November 14, as the state awaits the counting of votes following the completion of both polling phases. Political observers have pinpointed several constituencies where the results could prove pivotal in determining the state's next government. These seats reflect diverse voter concerns and could swing the overall mandate. Exit polls suggest a clear advantage for the NDA, with most surveys forecasting the alliance to cross the halfway mark comfortably, though some polls indicate a potentially tighter contest. With turnout rising in the second phase and several high-profile battles, the final outcome may hinge on narrow margins and micro-level voter shifts. As counting begins, all eyes will be on these crucial seats to see whether Bihar opts for continuity or opens the door to a new political equation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Constituencies

Patna Sahib

BJP's fresh face Ratnesh Kushwaha, a 45-year-old lawyer, is locked in battle with Congress debutant Shashant Shekhar, 35, in this traditionally saffron stronghold. The state capital's constituency has captured significant attention due to mounting frustration in city areas over job scarcity, inadequate waste disposal systems, and poor public transportation. The BJP replaced its longest-serving legislator Nand Kishore Yadav with Kushwaha, while Congress sees this as an opportunity to reclaim urban ground after decades of absence. Jan Suraaj, which is making its political debut, has fielded Vinit Mishra. Surprisingly high participation rates at certain urban voting centers suggest potential changes in voting patterns, making this seat a vital barometer of metropolitan opinion.

Lakhisarai

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha faces a triangular contest against Congress's Amresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar in this crucial seat. Sinha, a civil engineer by training and former RSS worker who became Bihar's first-ever BJP Speaker in 2020, is seeking to retain the seat he has held since 2015. In the 2020 polls, he defeated the same Congress opponent Amresh Kumar by a margin of 10,483 votes. The constituency, which falls under the Munger Lok Sabha seat, has witnessed tight contests historically, though the BJP has managed consecutive wins. This time, the presence of Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar adds a new dimension to the race. Any upset here would send shockwaves through the NDA camp and serve as a major embarrassment for the ruling alliance.

Alinagar

Folk singer Maithili Thakur is stepping into politics for the first time as the BJP’s candidate from Alinagar, where she is contesting against RJD nominee Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj candidate Biplaw Kumar Choudhary. The 25-year-old joined the BJP in October when the party released its list of candidates, taking the place of current MLA Mishrilal Yadav. Her selection signals the BJP’s attempt to appeal to younger voters and strengthen its cultural connect in the Mithilanchal region. Alinagar has traditionally been an RJD stronghold, shaped for years by senior leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who secured seven victories before stepping away from the race after his 2015 win. In the 2020 elections, VIP’s Mishri Lal Yadav narrowly captured the seat with a margin of a little over 3,000 votes.

Gaya Town

This constituency carries substantial weight for Dalit community representation. A three-way race has intensified amid concerns about insufficient infrastructure improvements, civic amenities, and local security. The outcome here may reflect wider trends throughout the Magadh region. BJP’s Prem Kumar is once again at the centre of the political spotlight in the Gaya Town Assembly constituency, where he is up against Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath. In the previous elections, Prem Kumar secured a decisive win with 66,932 votes (49.89%). His closest competitor, Akhaury Onkar Nath of the Congress, garnered 55,034 votes, giving the BJP leader a comfortable victory margin of 11,898 votes in this key urban constituency. Jan Suraaj has fielded Dhirendra Agarwal, who could play a crucial role in deciding the result.

Begusarai

Known as Bihar's ideological epicenter, Begusarai features intense competition between the NDA coalition and Mahagathbandhan. Increased youth participation during the second phase, coupled with persistent industrial stagnation and joblessness, points toward an extremely close finish. The key contenders include Kundan Kumar from the BJP, Surendra Kumar Sahani representing the Jan Suraaj Party, Amita Bhushan from the Congress, Ram Krishna Mahto of the Janshakti Janta Dal, along with several other candidates. In the previous election, BJP candidate Kundan Kumar emerged victorious, winning by a margin of 4,554 votes. Amita Bhushan finished second, receiving 69,663 votes.

Purnea

National attention has focused on Purnea due to its intricate demographic composition involving Muslim, Yadav, Kurmi, and Extremely Backward Class communities. High female voter participation has introduced additional unpredictability. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded incumbent MLA Vijay Kumar Khemka, who is competing against Congress candidate Jitendra Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Santosh Kumar Singh, setting up a three-way contest. Before Khemka’s tenure, the constituency was represented by BJP leader Raj Kishore Keshari throughout the 2000s. Purnia was considered a Left-leaning seat, dominated by CPI(M) leader Ajit Sarkar, who won in 1995 by defeating SP candidate Rajesh Ranjan with a narrow margin of 1,615 votes. Over the decades, the constituency has undergone a significant political transition.

Madhubani

This constituency stands out for its sensitive caste demographics and history of electoral surprises. Strong turnout from flood-impacted zones, driven by dissatisfaction with delayed relief efforts, could translate into unexpected results for opposition parties. The battle is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha in Madhubani, with the RJD fielding sitting MLA Samir Kumar Mahaseth and the RLM nominating local leader Madhaw Anand. The RJD is a key force in the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan, while the RLM is part of the ruling NDA coalition alongside the BJP and JD(U). Also in the contest is Anil Kumar Mishra of the Jan Suraaj Party, In the 2020 polls, RJD’s Mahaseth secured the seat with a margin of 6,814 votes, defeating VIP’s Suman Kumar Mahaseth. For the 2025 election, VIP aligned itself with the Mahagathbandhan and did not contest from this constituency.

Arrah

BJP's Sanjay Singh "Tiger" faces off against Jan Suraaj Party's Vijay Kumar Gupta and CPI(ML)'s Quyamuddin Ansari in this volatile seat. The constituency has alternated between BJP and RJD in every election since 2010, making it a crucial swing seat. Functioning as a referendum on administrative performance, Arrah has been roiled by controversies around illegal sand extraction, failing medical facilities, and allegations of local corruption. Election analysts widely anticipate an unforeseen outcome. In the last Assembly elections, BJP’s Amrendra Pratap Singh won by a margin of 3,002 votes. Quyamuddin Ansari was the runner up securing 68,779 votes.

Siwan

Long dominated by personality-centric politics, Siwan appears to be experiencing a transformation as voters prioritize security and essential services. Any departure from historical voting trends could indicate broader disillusionment with charismatic leadership models. The battle is between the BJP and the RJD in the Siwan Assembly constituency, setting the stage for one of the most closely watched contests of the 2025 Bihar elections. The BJP is attempting to reclaim its old bastion by fielding a high-profile candidate and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, while the RJD is banking on incumbent MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary’s grassroots network and past victory. With Jan Suraaj and other smaller players also in the fray, the contest is shaping into a multi-cornered fight where vote-splitting could play a decisive role.

Darbhanga

Bihar's cultural and academic center witnessed robust participation from young, first-time voters expressing frustration over limited employment opportunities and sluggish infrastructure progress. The BJP is relying on its three-term MLA Sanjay Saraogi and the party’s established urban base, while the Mahagathbandhan hopes to consolidate minority and anti-incumbency sentiment by positioning a strong challenger in Umesh Sahani. Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Rakesh Kumar Mishra could eat into votes and pose a challenge. In 2020, BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Amar Nath Gami.

Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur is heading into one of its most finely balanced contests, with BJP candidate Rohit Pandey once again facing Congress leader Ajeet Sharma in a direct rematch. The rivalry is intensified by the entry of Jan Suraaj Party’s Abhay Kant Jha, whose presence is set to disrupt established voting patterns and complicate the arithmetic for both major contenders. Their previous face-off in 2020 was decided by only 1,113 votes, with Sharma narrowly edging out Pandey. Sharma had also won the seat in 2015, that time with a far more comfortable lead over BJP’s Arjit Shashwat Choubey. Given Bhagalpur’s long-standing communal sensitivities, the 2025 election is being viewed as a referendum on whether voters remain aligned with old identity-driven loyalties or shift focus toward immediate developmental needs.