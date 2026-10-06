A five-year-old girl innocently played with her dolls just a few steps away from her mother’s body in Bihar’s Vaishali district, where the 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by her husband.

A five-year-old girl innocently played with her dolls just a few steps away from her mother’s body in Bihar’s Vaishali district, where the 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by her husband. The deceased, identified as Asha Devi, was allegedly killed following a domestic dispute, with her five-year-old daughter Anshika Kumari left alone inside the house.

Asha’s family members reportedly learnt about her death on Sunday after a local resident called and informed them about the incident. When they rushed to the house, they allegedly found the door open and the premises deserted.

Inside, Asha’s body was found lying on the bed, while little Anshika was alone in the courtyard, playing with her dolls, unaware of the tragedy.

Asha’s father, Ganesh Paswan, said, “the entire family had fled before they arrived, leaving the child alone in the house. The little girl was still calling out for her mother, apparently expecting her to wake up and care for her.”

Asha was a resident of Paharpur village, Ward 12, under Jurawanpur police station in Raghopur block of Vaishali. She had married Sujit Paswan, son of Vilas Paswan of Madhurapur village, around two-and-a-half years ago.

The marriage was the second for both Asha and Sujit. Sujit’s first wife had died following an illness and had left behind two children, while Asha’s first husband had also died of illness. Asha had a daughter, Anshika, from her previous marriage.

According to Asha’s family, both sides were aware of the children before the marriage. However, her relatives alleged that the children frequently became a source of tension and disputes between the couple.

The family alleged that the couple had another argument over the issue on Sunday night, after which Sujit allegedly attacked Asha with a stick, resulting in her death. The allegations have not yet been independently established by the police.

Following the incident, Bidupur SHO Ravi Prakash reached the spot with a police team and began investigating the circumstances surrounding Asha’s death. Officers inspected the house and collected evidence from the scene.

“A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the scene. Asha’s body was handed over to her family after a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause and circumstances of death”, SHO said.

Police have launched a search for Sujit and other family members who allegedly fled the house following the incident.