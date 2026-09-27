BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi's allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, stating the EC's clarification is clear. He accused the opposition of misleading the public, while Congress continued to question the poll body's functioning.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying the Election Commission's (EC) detailed clarification had made the matter clear. He further accused Opposition leaders of attempting to mislead the public and target constitutional institutions without evidence. "The Election Commission has issued a detailed press note, making everything clear. Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders are trying to mislead the public and hide their electoral defeat with baseless allegations. They are attempting to discredit constitutional institutions without evidence," Thakur told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari defended the SIR exercise, saying the EC had taken steps to strengthen the electoral process. "The Election Commission has taken several positive and transparent steps to strengthen India's electoral process, democracy and constitutional framework. Through the SIR, electoral rolls have been reviewed and corrected, which, in my view, will further strengthen our democratic system," Ansari told ANI. "I believe Rahul Gandhi is concerned because the public is aware and is not being misled," he added.

Opposition questions EC clarification

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned the EC's clarification and sought details on objections reportedly raised during the SIR process. "The Election Commission should clarify those objections that were raised over the past 10 months. Clarify whether those dissenting notes sent to the Chief Election Commissioner are false?" Alvi told ANI. "The Election Commission is under pressure and control," he alleged.

The SIR Controversy

The remarks came amid a continuing political row over the functioning of the EC and the SIR of electoral rolls, after Opposition parties raised questions over the same and demanded accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The controversy intensified following a report that said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise. Opposition parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have called for the CEC's resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also accused Kumar of "match-fixing elections" while citing a report related to the poll body.

ECI Rejects Allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, rejected the allegations and said all decisions related to the schedule of the SIR of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission".

The ECI has maintained that the SIR process was conducted as per established procedures and that decisions related to it were taken with the approval of all members of the Commission. The poll body stated that the SIR schedule for 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with unanimous approval of the Commission. The ECI also clarified that the June 24, 2025 order for SIR covering all States and UTs was approved unanimously. (ANI)