A young couple in Bihar attempted to mimic viral daredevil stunts by climbing an electricity tower for social media fame. Villagers gathered, but police intervened, warning them of fatal risks before safely bringing them down.

A bizarre incident unfolded in Bihar when a young couple attempted to recreate a viral daredevil stunt by climbing an electricity transmission tower. Inspired by Russian influencers, they posed dramatically for photos and videos, hoping to gain internet fame.

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Curious villagers gathered below as the pair tried to stage their rooftop‑style adventure. The spectacle quickly drew attention, with locals joking about the couple chasing an “Empire State Building moment.”

Police Intervention Ends Stunt

Before the stunt could be completed, local police arrived after receiving calls from concerned residents. Officers immediately stopped the dangerous act, warned the couple about the life‑threatening risk of high‑voltage power lines, and safely escorted them back to the ground.

The unusual episode became the talk of the area, with onlookers amused at the failed attempt. While the couple sought viral recognition, they instead ended up with a stern police lecture.

Authorities stressed that such reckless acts put lives at risk and should not be copied for social media attention.

Reminder On Viral Trends

The incident serves as a reminder that chasing internet fame through dangerous stunts can have serious consequences. Police emphasized that a few seconds of online popularity are never worth risking one’s life.

Residents said the couple’s actions highlighted the growing influence of viral trends, even in rural areas, where young people are increasingly drawn to risky challenges.

Officials reiterated that safety must come first, and warned against imitating stunts that involve hazardous environments.