The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Puri due to a low-pressure system. Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon has advanced further, covering Delhi and parts of Gujarat, MP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and all of Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Puri

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Puri, forecasting heavy rainfall in the district on Saturday and Sunday as a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

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According to the IMD, yesterday's low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 5:30 am IST on Saturday.

Visuals from around the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri showed overcast skies and rain as devotees continued to visit the temple amid the prevailing weather conditions.

Southwest Monsoon Advances Across North India

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday also said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the country, covering some more areas of Gujarat, the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, the entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through 22°N/60°E, 22°N/65°E, Porbandar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Neemuch, Tonk, Bhiwani, Bhatinda and 32.5°N/70°E as of July 2.

The weather department said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next two to three days.

The IMD also said that the monsoon has arrived over Delhi on Thursday, compared with its onset date of 27th June.

Monsoon Covers Himachal Pradesh

The southwest monsoon has also covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh and is expected to remain active over the coming weeks, with intermittent spells of heavy rainfall likely across several districts, according to the IMD.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, said the monsoon fully covered the state on July 1 after a gradual advancement over the past few days. "The monsoon has now covered the entire state as of July 1. During the last two to three days, rainfall activity has remained widespread across all districts, with heavy rainfall particularly reported from Chamba and Kangra districts," Katiyar said. (ANI)