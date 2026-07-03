A road rage clash in Hinjawadi escalated into a hit‑and‑run near Wipro Circle, with viral video footage showing a biker chasing a car before being struck. Police are investigating both sides of the confrontation.

A road rage incident on the Marunji Link Road in Hinjawadi on Thursday morning ended in an hit‑and‑run after a car collided with a motorcycle near Wipro Circle. A video of the confrontation has surfaced online, sparking calls for a thorough investigation.

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According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between a motorcyclist and the driver of a white Swift Dzire while travelling on the road. The dispute reportedly escalated into a chase that continued for several kilometres.

Viral Video Shows Chase

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the biker pursuing the Madhya Pradesh‑registered car and tapping on its window during the chase. Near Wipro Circle, the car allegedly struck the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a parked vehicle.

Witnesses said the car driver fled the spot towards the Capgemini office immediately after the collision. Initial social media posts claimed the biker suffered a serious head injury, but police officials clarified that no major injuries were reported.

Officials added that the exact sequence of events is still being verified.

Police Probe Both Parties

Authorities are examining the viral video as part of the investigation. Police said the role of both the motorcyclist and the car driver is being looked into, as preliminary details suggest both may have contributed to the incident.

The Hinjawadi police confirmed that further investigation is underway to establish responsibility and determine whether charges will be filed.