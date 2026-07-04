IMD issues a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall, causing severe waterlogging. The extreme weather led to two deaths: a student after a tree fell on a bus in Chembur and a man who fell into an open manhole in Sakinaka.

Light rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'Red Alert' for the city and its adjoining districts, forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall." Visuals from the iconic Marine Drive showed light rain hitting the promenade, while commuters were seen at the Bandra East Railway Station as city life continued as usual despite the weather warning.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai has caused severe waterlogging at the main entrance of the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) vegetable market. The IMD has placed Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad under a 'Red Alert' for July 4. According to the weather department, the region is expected to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall throughout the day. Furthermore, the 'Red Alert' has been extended for Palghar district for July 5.

Tragic Fatalities Amidst Heavy Rains

The relentless deluge has caused widespread waterlogging, crippled major traffic corridors, and resulted in two tragic fatalities linked directly to civic infrastructure failures. The extreme weather turned fatal in the suburbs, triggering fierce political debates over municipal accountability and pre-monsoon negligence. In the suburbs, the situation turned tragic in multiple incidents linked to the extreme weather.

Student Dies in Chembur Tree Collapse

In Chembur, a massive tree uprooted by fierce gales collapsed directly onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. Local citizens and emergency services used specialised cutting gear to rescue trapped children. Tragically, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav succumbed to his injuries.

Man Dies After Falling into Open Manhole

In Sakinaka, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh lost his life after plunging into an open, unguarded manhole during peak rainfall. Maintenance crews had left the drainage cover off without setting up safety barricades. Shaikh, who was reportedly on his mobile phone, fell into the pit and was instantly swept away by the raging subterranean currents; his body was recovered following a gruelling three-hour search.

Widespread Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos

Meanwhile, a truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway amid heavy rainfall, leading to major traffic congestion on the key arterial route. Emergency teams and local authorities were deployed to clear the accident site and restore traffic movement as the vehicle blocked multiple lanes.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Dadra East and Sion Gandhi Market, faced severe waterlogging, further worsening commuter hardship and disrupting daily life. With the IMD predicting sustained heavy downpours over the next 24 hours, civic authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as emergency teams continue clearing debris across the waterlogged metropolis. (ANI)