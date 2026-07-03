A star Australian cricketer has admitted he sexually assaulted a minor girl. This shocking case means his cricket career is finished, and he is now looking at a long time in jail.

Being a cricketer brings a lot of fame. But with that fame, sometimes comes a lot of trouble. We've seen cricketers get caught in fixing scandals, cheating cases, and even sexual exploitation. Now, another cricketer is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

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Cricketer admits to the charges!

In this case, the cricketer became friends with a minor girl on social media and then sexually exploited her. The shocking part is, he has admitted to the crime himself. This means he is almost certain to go to jail.

Who is this cricketer?

The player is none other than Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers. He has confessed to the serious charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl. Now, he is facing a long prison sentence. The Tasmanian Supreme Court will give its final decision in August.

What the court said

According to court documents, the case goes back to 2018. At that time, he was playing for the Hobart Hurricanes team. The charge is that he contacted the minor victim through social media and then assaulted her. Summers changed his plea at the end of June and pleaded guilty to three criminal charges.

What the lawyers argued

His lawyer, Caroline Greaves, told the court that her client was going through a very tough mental phase at the time of the incident. She said he was spending most of his time on social media. Greaves argued that the incident haunts him, and he should be allowed to move on with his life respectfully.

He was a future star!

Caroline Greaves also mentioned that Aaron Summers was once seen as one of the fastest bowlers in the Australian circuit and a future star. "He knows that his dreams of playing professional cricket, either in Australia or anywhere else in the world, are now permanently over," she said.

This isn't his first criminal case

This isn't the first time Aaron Summers has been in trouble with the law. In 2021, he pleaded guilty in a different case for having and sharing material that showed sexual abuse of a minor. He was even jailed for that. This means Summers has a history of convictions for crimes against children. His lawyer, Caroline Greaves, had pushed for bail. But the judge, Helen Wood, made it clear that such relief was not possible in this case. She cancelled his bail and sent him to judicial custody. He will now be sentenced in August.

How was his career?

The 30-year-old Aaron Summers has played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) and for Tasmania in domestic cricket. His fast bowling made him one of Australia's most promising talents. But it looks like his cricket career is now over. The right-arm fast bowler has played seven List A matches and three T20s. In List A games, Summers took five wickets at an average of 77.00, but he never managed to take a single wicket in T20 cricket.