Completing five years in office, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami credited PM Modi and the 'double-engine government' for the state's development, highlighting landmark decisions like the UCC, anti-cheating law, and 30% women's reservation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the "double-engine government" for the state's governance and development initiatives as he completed five years in office.

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CM Dhami, in his address to the people of Uttarakhand, said that with the love, trust, and blessings of the people, he has completed five years of public service as the state's Chief Servant. According to an official release, he dedicated this journey of service, good governance, and public welfare to the trust, aspirations, and support of the 12.5 million people of Uttarakhand.

Key Governance Reforms Highlighted

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the commitment of the double-engine government, several historic decisions have been taken over the past five years by giving the highest priority to development and the preservation of the state's cultural identity. "These include the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a stringent Anti-Cheating Law, an Anti-Conversion Law, a strengthened Land Law, and the abolition of the Madrasa Board with the establishment of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority--setting a new benchmark in the country," Dhami said.

Progress Across Multiple Sectors

He said, "These landmark initiatives have positioned Uttarakhand as a leading state in the fields of good governance, equality, and transparency. Significant progress has also been made in ensuring transparent recruitment for youth, providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, promoting investment and employment, improving connectivity, and accelerating the development of religious and tourism infrastructure, including the Char Dham."

In his message, the Chief Minister said that more than 34,000 youths have been provided opportunities in government services through a completely transparent recruitment process. "Several public welfare initiatives have been implemented for the empowerment of soldiers, farmers, youth, and women. Solar energy, homestays, and self-employment have received a major boost, while a record influx of pilgrims and tourists has significantly strengthened tourism and the local economy. Through the "House of Himalayas" initiative, local products have gained global recognition," CM Dhami said.

He added, "The successful hosting of the National Games, the grounding of investment projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, and Uttarakhand's outstanding performance in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have opened new avenues of development for the state."

New Public Outreach Campaign Launched

As per the release, he further announced the launch of the second phase of the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign from today with the objective of further strengthening the government's commitment to public service. Under this initiative, the government will directly reach out to the people to address their grievances, ensure the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, and reinforce the spirit of service and good governance.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that with the continued trust, support, and active participation of the people, the government remains fully committed to accelerating the journey of public service, good governance, and prosperity while working towards the vision of "Viksit Uttarakhand - Viksit Bharat". (ANI)