A viral video from Behror, Rajasthan shows an alleged hotel confrontation involving a sarpanch and his wife, sparking outrage online as claims of extra-marital affair and public chaos spread rapidly.

A video allegedly from Behror, Rajasthan, has gone viral on social media showing a dramatic confrontation linked to an alleged extra-marital affair involving a local elected representative. According to claims circulating online, a woman confronted her husband, who is reportedly a sarpanch, after she allegedly caught him at a hotel with a young woman. The authenticity of the claims has not been officially verified, but the clip has triggered widespread discussion online.

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Confrontation turns chaotic in hotel premises

In the viral footage, the situation escalates rapidly as the wife confronts the duo inside the hotel. Social media users claim that the argument turned physical, with the woman reacting aggressively in a moment of intense emotional distress. The young woman seen in the video is reportedly dressed in attire resembling a school uniform, which has further intensified public concern and speculation online. However, no official clarification regarding identities or circumstances has been released.

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Social media divided over incident

As the video continues to circulate, reactions remain sharply divided. Some users are discussing issues of trust and relationships in public life, while others are raising concerns over the manner in which the confrontation unfolded in a public space. Many are also calling for restraint in sharing unverified content and urging authorities to look into the matter if required.

The incident has once again highlighted how quickly private disputes can turn into viral controversies in the age of social media.