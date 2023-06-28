Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur; escapes miraculously (WATCH)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had a narrow escape after the Bhim Army chief was attacked by armed men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. A bullet brushed past the Dalit leader and caused an abrasion near the lower back.

Chandrashekhar Azad, the chief of the Bhim Army, was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday. The convoy of the Bhim Army chief was attacked by armed men in Saharanpur. According to reports, the assailants came in a vehicle that has a Haryana registration number.

A bullet brushed past the Dalit leader and caused an abrasion near the lower back. The bullet pierced through the front side door of the car. Azad had miraculous escape with a slight cut on the back. Chandrashekhar was given first aid on the spot and is now admitted to Deoband Government Hospital. In the initial videos, the window panes of Azad's car were seen broken.

"I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," said Aazad after the incident while he was in the hospital.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said, "Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter."

The Bhim Army leader was attacked while driving a Toyota Fortuner. Both the seat and the door of the car had gunshot holes in them. At least four bullets were fired during the attack by the assailants as they approached the automobile from behind.

