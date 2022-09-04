Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hatred is rising; BJP, RSS dividing the country...': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP during ‘Halla Bol’ rally

    Speaking at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that since the BJP came to power, hatred is on the rise. Taking aim at the Prime Minister, the Congress MP said "only two businessmen" are enjoying benefits from the government.
     

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, during which he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, saying since the BJP came to power, anger and hatred have increased.

    He said that since the BJP administration took office, there has been an increase in hate throughout the nation. He claimed that fear is driving people into hatred because they are worried about their future, inflation, and unemployment. He further said, "BJP and RSS are dividing the country."

    He said that the policies of the Modi administration only benefited two significant industrialists and that he was thus dependent on their support to serve as prime minister. "The RSS and BJP cause division in the nation. They cause dread and rifts in society. Which party benefits from this fear? Does the Narendra Modi administration offer any benefits to the underprivileged, farmers, or small business owners? The only corporate beneficiaries of fear and hostility are two people," Gandhi added.

    "According to the philosophy of the prime minister, we ought to provide benefits for two persons. However, according to us, everyone should profit from the nation's growth," he added.

    Huge people attended the great old party's "Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally" despite strict security measures. Several senior party leaders addressed the audience before Gandhi stepped in with his no holds barred attacks against the PM and ruling BJP.

    The Congress staged a "Mehngai par halla bol" demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Sunday in an all-out attack over inflation, unemployment, and the increase in GST on necessities.

    In preparation for the Congress demonstration on Sunday, appropriate security precautions were established in and around Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Additionally, the Delhi Police sent out a traffic notice via its official Twitter account informing commuters of road closures. According to the police, paramilitary personnel were positioned at the demonstration site together with the local police, and metal detectors would also be set up at the ground's entrances.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
