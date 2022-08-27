Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To fight RSS-BJP, we'll force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, says Mallikarjun Kharge

    According to the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, anyone aspiring to lead the party should be well-known throughout the country and have support from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and West Bengal to Gujarat.

    To fight RSS-BJP, we'll force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, says Mallikarjun Kharge - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi would be pursued to return as Congress President as no one else in the party has a pan-India appeal, according to veteran leader M Mallikarjun Kharge.

    According to the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, anyone aspiring to lead the party should be well-known throughout the country and have support from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and West Bengal to Gujarat.

    While talking to PTI on Friday, Kharge said, "The lead should be well-known and accepted by the entire Congress party. So nobody (in the party of such stature) is present."

    He recalled how all senior leaders 'forced' Sonia Gandhi to join and work for the party and how Rahul Gandhi was asked to 'come and fight.'

    "You tell me what the alternative is. Who else is there in the party besides Rahul Gandhi?" Kharge continued. 

    In response to reports that Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to take the reins, Kharge stated that he would be asked to "for the sake of the party, for the sake of the country, for fighting the RSS-BJP and keeping the country united."

    Kharge also mentioned the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' saying Rahul Gandhi is required for 'Jodo Bharat.'

    "We're going to force, demand, and ask him (to return as Congress President). We're right behind him. According to the former Union Minister, "We will try to track him down".

    On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting to approve the schedule of dates for the Congress president's election.

    Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting. Several leaders have publicly urged Rahul Gandhi to return to the party's helm. However, the issue remains fraught with uncertainty and suspense. According to several party insiders, Rahul Gandhi is sticking to his position that he will not be AICC president. He resigned as Congress President after the party was defeated for the second time in parliamentary elections in 2019.

    Sonia Gandhi, who took over the party as interim president again, had also offered to resign in August 2020 following an open revolt by a group of leaders known as the G-23, but the CWC urged her to stay.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Why Ghulam Nabi Azad quit Congress; 6 key points in his resignation letter

    Also Read: Did Sonia Gandhi offer Ashok Gehlot with Congress President post? All you need to know

    Also Read: Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supertech twin tower demolition Flat buyers in Noida s illegal buildings to be refunded in full gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    Recent Stories

    Back with a bang javelin Neeraj Chopra lauded for clinching historic Lausanne Diamond League Meet title SNT

    'Back with a bang': Neeraj Chopra lauded for clinching historic Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

    SEXY pictures Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse saree drb

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

    Supertech twin tower demolition Flat buyers in Noida s illegal buildings to be refunded in full gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon