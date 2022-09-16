Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. It will travel through 12 states, covering 3,750 kms, and culminate in Kashmir after 150 days.

Indian National Congress will resume its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Friday from Kerala's Kollam. The Yatra is currently in its Kerala leg and will traverse through the state for the next 17 days.

The yatra will now travel on to Alappuzha and remain in Kerala for another two weeks, covering 453 km spread over 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 days. On Wednesday, the Yatra that started from Navayikkulam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram completed its seventh day.

"As we conclude the first week of #BharatJodoYatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," said Congress on September 14.

In Kerala, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru before starting the march from Navayikkulam.

According to reports, the Yatra will reach Karnataka from Kerala on September 30. After 21 days in Karnataka, it will move north. Every day, the march will cover 25 km.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' aims to bring Indians together regardless of religion or community and remind them that this is one country and we will succeed if we stand together. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, the AICC general secretary, also clarified that the yatra will go through Uttar Pradesh for five days.

"Even Superman (56-inch chested person without naming Modi) would not have been able to reach Gujarat in 90 days. We decided the present route taking into account security and geographical reasons and moreover any other route taken would not turn out to be padyatra, as some other modes of transport would have to be taken. Moreover, along with his yatra, there are numerous yatras being undertaken by the Congress party in states where the 'Bharat Joda Yatra' is not passing through," added Ramesh.