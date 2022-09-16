Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

    Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. It will travel through 12 states, covering 3,750 kms, and culminate in Kashmir after 150 days.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    Indian National Congress will resume its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Friday from Kerala's Kollam. The Yatra is currently in its Kerala leg and will traverse through the state for the next 17 days.

    The yatra will now travel on to Alappuzha and remain in Kerala for another two weeks, covering 453 km spread over 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 days. On Wednesday, the Yatra that started from Navayikkulam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram completed its seventh day.

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    "As we conclude the first week of #BharatJodoYatra today, with the distance covered and souls we connected with, our commitment grew stronger, our goal became clearer, and our family grew larger. This is the power of truth; the power of oneness," said Congress on September 14.

    In Kerala, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru before starting the march from Navayikkulam.

    According to reports, the Yatra will reach Karnataka from Kerala on September 30. After 21 days in Karnataka, it will move north. Every day, the march will cover 25 km.

    Also read: Sharad Pawar rues Maha loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project; slams Centre

    Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari. It will travel through 12 states, covering 3,750 kms, and culminate in Kashmir after 150 days.

    On Tuesday, the Congress leader said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' aims to bring Indians together regardless of religion or community and remind them that this is one country and we will succeed if we stand together. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh, the AICC general secretary, also clarified that the yatra will go through Uttar Pradesh for five days.

    Also read: Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    "Even Superman (56-inch chested person without naming Modi) would not have been able to reach Gujarat in 90 days. We decided the present route taking into account security and geographical reasons and moreover any other route taken would not turn out to be padyatra, as some other modes of transport would have to be taken. Moreover, along with his yatra, there are numerous yatras being undertaken by the Congress party in states where the 'Bharat Joda Yatra' is not passing through," added Ramesh.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    No hope of return, says NCP's Sharad Pawar on Vedanta-Foxconn project; tags centre's assurance as 'convincing a child' - adt

    Sharad Pawar rues Maha loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project; slams Centre

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip - adt

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next - gps

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next

    Recent Stories

    Justin Bieber India tour cancelled Here is the reason drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

    tennis I wish this day would have never come - Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams saddened with Roger Federer retiring-ayh

    'I wish this day would have never come' - Nadal, Serena saddened with Federer retiring

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    CUET UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case I am a victim says Nora Fatehi to EOW drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ‘I am a victim’, says Nora Fatehi to EOW

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon