    Sharad Pawar rues Maha loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project; slams Centre

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said there is no hope of the large-scale project returning to the state. He compared the Centre's assurance to Maharashtra that it would get a bigger project than the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to 'convincing a child.'

    No hope of return, says NCP's Sharad Pawar on Vedanta-Foxconn project; tags centre's assurance as 'convincing a child' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 8:24 PM IST

    President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, on Thursday, said that the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant should not have left Maharashtra; however, there was no hope of the big-ticket project returning to the state now that the joint venture company had chosen Gujarat.

    Following the announcement two days ago that the Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant would be built in neighbouring Gujarat rather than Maharashtra, the Opposition parties have attempted to corner the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    While talking to the press, Pawar said that the Centre's assurance to Maharashtra that it would receive a larger project than the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant was akin to 'convincing a child.'

    He stated that the megaproject was initially planned for Talegaon, near Pune city, which already has an automobile hub near Chakan.

    According to the former Union minister, it would have benefited the company (Vedanta-Foxconn) if the plant had been built in Talegaon.

    Vedanta, India's mining conglomerate, and Foxconn, Taiwan's electronics conglomerate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government two days ago to establish a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the neighbouring state.

    Former leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which included the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress, have blamed the Shinde-led government for Maharashtra's loss of the megaproject.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 8:24 PM IST
