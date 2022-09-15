Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Sep 15, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    Ten years after the peace process started, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced the signing of the historic tripartite agreement between the Government of India, the Assam government and representatives of eight Tribal groups of Assam at North Block, New Delhi. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

    The tribal groups part of the agreement are the Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA). These groups have been in a ceasefire with the government since 2012. The remaining three outfits are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA and ACMA.

    Except for the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation and the hardline faction of the banned ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, all other rebel groups active in the state have entered into peace agreements with the government.

