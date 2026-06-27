MDMK chief Vaiko announced the party's exit from the DMK-led alliance following a General Council resolution. The party will now support Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in upcoming by-elections and local body polls.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Saturday announced that his party has decided to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the upcoming by-elections and local body elections, after its General Council unanimously passed a resolution to exit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance.

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MDMK Quits DMK-Led Alliance

Addressing a press conference after the party's 32nd General Council meeting in Chennai, Vaiko said, "In the assembly by-election and local body election, MDMK will support TVK."

Vaiko said 1,466 members participated in the meeting and expressed overwhelming support for severing ties with the DMK. "Today's meeting is special compared to all the previous general council meetings. 1,466 members participated. Every member registered their views in today's meeting. In the general council meeting, that MDMK should come out from the DMK alliance is what most members said. Unanimously in our general council meeting, we took the decision to get away from the DMK alliance," Vaiko said.

He further alleged that the DMK indulged in political manoeuvring after the Assembly election results. "We have never criticised Stalin or the DMK party, but after the election result, to form an AIADMK government, DMK indulged in politics," he said.

Party MLAs' Stance

Vaiko also noted that Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan, who was invited to attend the meeting, informed the party that he had already joined the DMK. "Kadayanallur assembly constituency MLA TM Rajendran didn't participate in today's meeting, but he gave a message that he still continues as MDMK, and he will serve as an MDMK MLA. He has also registered that he is not going to resign from our Party," he added.

Support Pledged to TVK in By-Elections

Speaking separately to reporters, Vaiko confirmed MDMK's exit from the DMK-led alliance and reiterated support for TVK in the by-elections, while praising the party for being free of corruption. "We are leaving the alliance headed by DMK. In the ensuing by-elections, we will extend our support to TVK. I appreciate their government. They have eradicated commission and corruption, the two evils of democracy. They are free from those allegations. I appreciate and congratulate the Chief Minister Vijay on this point," he said.

Vaiko also clarified that MDMK itself would not contest the by-elections. "I met him (Vijay). We discussed several matters. We are not going to contest the by-election. TVK will contest. We will extend our support. If they invite me, I will go for campaigning," he said.

Extending support to the TVK government on the issue of corruption, Vaiko said the absence of corruption under the current government was a key reason for MDMK's support. "Corruption is the root cause of all evils. In this government, there is no corruption is what I believe. There is no commission in this government is what I believe. On these two points itself, we support this TVK government. Anna's way of having a twin language policy is what we support in the TVK government," he said.

Vaiko Demands Complete Liquor Ban

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of drugs and TASMAC liquor sales, Vaiko demanded the complete closure of liquor shops. "It's not enough -- we demand complete closure of liquor shops," he said.