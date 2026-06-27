Shiv Sena MP Jyoti Waghmare attacked Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, calling them 'out of touch' and the cause of the party rebellion. She also filed an NCW complaint against UBT MP Sanjay Raut for alleged abusive language towards women.

Thackerays 'Out of Touch', Live in 'Ivory Castles'

Launching a sharp attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare on Saturday claimed that the rebellion within the party was a direct result of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray being "out of touch" with their own legislators.

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Speaking to ANI regarding 'Operation Tiger,' Waghmare alleged that the father-son duo remains confined to their "ivory castles," ignoring both the public and their party members.

"We don't know exactly what will happen or who is in touch with whom, but we do know that Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray are not in touch with their own MLAs and MPs. That is why you are seeing a rebellion within their party," Waghmare said.

The MP further accused the Thackeray duo of being inaccessible to the common people of Maharashtra. "These people don't even meet the public... They live in their own ivory castles. They care neither for the poor nor for Maharashtra. They only care about their dynastic politics," she added.

Complaint Filed Against Sanjay Raut

Amidst the chaos, Waghmare approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) against UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut just a day earlier, alleging that Raut has continuously used abusive language, obscene profanity, and public insult of women representatives. She sought the registration of a criminal case against Sanjay Raut.

Sharing an X post on Thursday of an official complaint emailed to the Chairperson of the NCW at its headquarters in New Delhi, Waghmare alleged that Raut's statements and conduct over the past four years amounted to the public insult of women and warranted immediate legal action.

"Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Jyoti Waghmare has today filed an official complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against the continuous abusive language, obscene profanity, and public insult of women representatives by MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Sanjay Raut," the complaint read.

In her communication to the women's panel, Waghmare also expressed concern over the impact of Raut's alleged remarks on Maharashtra's political culture. "Maharashtra has a great tradition of cultured and ideological politics, but due to MP Sanjay Raut's extremely low-level remarks, this tradition is suffering a major blow," she said in the complaint. Waghmare urged the National Commission for Women to take cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action against Raut.

Setback for Shiv Sena (UBT) as 6 MPs Join Shinde Faction

This comes at the time when six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday, leading to the success of "Operation Tiger."

The development reduced former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the split in the party in 2022. (ANI)