The IMD has attributed the slowdown in monsoon progress to several unfavourable atmospheric conditions that are currently preventing the system from advancing further across Maharashtra.

A major factor is the lack of a strong monsoon surge from the Arabian Sea. Normally, powerful southwesterly winds transport moisture inland, triggering widespread rainfall and helping the monsoon move deeper into the country. However, these low-level winds have weakened considerably in recent days, reducing moisture inflow into Maharashtra's coastal and interior regions.

Another concern is the weakening of the cross-equatorial flow over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, which serves as one of the primary moisture sources for the southwest monsoon. The reduced flow has significantly lowered overall monsoon activity.

The IMD also noted the absence of important weather systems such as low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and a sufficiently strong offshore trough along the west coast. Without these systems, rainfall activity remains limited and scattered.

Large-scale climate patterns, including the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), are currently not providing adequate support for monsoon advancement. As a result, rainfall over much of Maharashtra is expected to remain isolated over the next few days.

Despite the slowdown, weather experts remain cautiously optimistic. Akshay Deoras, Senior Research Scientist at the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology in the UK, stated that signs of monsoon revival could emerge after June 20, potentially bringing increased rainfall to peninsular India and helping the monsoon advance into eastern and central parts of the country.

The IMD has also indicated favourable conditions for monsoon advancement into additional areas of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh over the coming four to five days. Meanwhile, northeastern states, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall during the week.