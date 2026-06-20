Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Rain Deficit, Mumbai Tightens Water Curbs
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is facing a prolonged monsoon pause as weak weather systems delay the southwest monsoon's advance. With rainfall deficits widening and reservoir levels falling, authorities have intensified water conservation
Why Has the Monsoon Stalled Over Maharashtra?
The IMD has attributed the slowdown in monsoon progress to several unfavourable atmospheric conditions that are currently preventing the system from advancing further across Maharashtra.
A major factor is the lack of a strong monsoon surge from the Arabian Sea. Normally, powerful southwesterly winds transport moisture inland, triggering widespread rainfall and helping the monsoon move deeper into the country. However, these low-level winds have weakened considerably in recent days, reducing moisture inflow into Maharashtra's coastal and interior regions.
Another concern is the weakening of the cross-equatorial flow over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, which serves as one of the primary moisture sources for the southwest monsoon. The reduced flow has significantly lowered overall monsoon activity.
The IMD also noted the absence of important weather systems such as low-pressure areas, cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and a sufficiently strong offshore trough along the west coast. Without these systems, rainfall activity remains limited and scattered.
Large-scale climate patterns, including the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), are currently not providing adequate support for monsoon advancement. As a result, rainfall over much of Maharashtra is expected to remain isolated over the next few days.
Despite the slowdown, weather experts remain cautiously optimistic. Akshay Deoras, Senior Research Scientist at the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology in the UK, stated that signs of monsoon revival could emerge after June 20, potentially bringing increased rainfall to peninsular India and helping the monsoon advance into eastern and central parts of the country.
The IMD has also indicated favourable conditions for monsoon advancement into additional areas of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh over the coming four to five days. Meanwhile, northeastern states, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall during the week.
Rainfall Deficit Reaches 38% as Heatwave Conditions Persist
The sluggish monsoon progress has resulted in a significant rainfall shortfall across India. According to IMD data, cumulative rainfall between June 1 and June 17 stood at just 46.2 mm, well below the Long Period Average (LPA) of 74.2 mm.
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This translates into a rainfall deficiency of 37.9%, placing the country firmly within the "deficient rainfall" category. The weather department has also forecast below-normal rainfall for June, with precipitation expected to remain below 92% of the LPA.
Regional rainfall distribution reveals widespread deficits across most parts of the country:
• East and Northeast India: -44%
• Central India: -19%
• South Peninsular India: -19%
• Northwest India: +3% (the only region recording above-normal rainfall)
The IMD had already revised its June-September monsoon forecast downward last month, reducing expected seasonal rainfall from 92% to 90% of the LPA. The department also indicated an 84% probability that overall monsoon rainfall would remain in the deficient-to-below-normal category.
At the same time, intense heatwave conditions continue to affect several regions of the country. Temperatures have crossed 45°C in multiple areas, with Banda recording a scorching 48.2°C. Red and orange heatwave alerts have been issued across several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Gujarat.
The extreme heat has further aggravated water shortages and increased pressure on public health systems. Medical professionals have advised people to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and maintain adequate hydration.
Mumbai and Pune Face Growing Water Stress Amid Delayed Rains
The delayed monsoon has significantly impacted water reserves in Maharashtra's urban centres, prompting authorities to implement strict conservation measures.
Mumbai's Water Crisis Intensifies
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already enforced a 10% citywide water cut since May 15 due to declining reservoir levels and delayed monsoon rainfall.
From June 17 onwards, additional restrictions have been introduced:
• Water connections to construction sites are being temporarily disconnected.
• New construction-related water connections have been suspended.
• Water supply to swimming pools is being temporarily halted.
• Industrial, commercial establishments, and sports clubs will face a 20% reduction in water supply.
• Strict penalties will be imposed for wastage or misuse of potable water.
Mumbai requires approximately 4,664 million litres per day (MLD) of water but currently receives only around 4,100 MLD. As of June 16, water stock in the city's reservoirs had fallen to a concerning 10.35% of total capacity.
To preserve drinking water reserves, the BMC has advised public sanitation facilities to increase the use of tanker and borewell water. Activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, and road cleaning have also been directed to utilise non-potable sources like wells and borewells wherever possible.
Major institutions, including Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Indian Navy, MIDC, and BPT, have been instructed to maximise the reuse of treated wastewater from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), including the Colaba STP, for operational requirements.
Pune's Reservoir Levels Drop Sharply
Pune is also facing mounting water stress as reservoir levels continue to decline. Data from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department shows that live water storage in reservoirs serving the Pune region stood at only 14.30% of total capacity on June 18.
This marks a sharp decline compared to 31.16% recorded on the same date last year, raising concerns over future water availability if rainfall activity does not improve soon.
Across Maharashtra, live water storage in 3,028 dams, reservoirs, and weirs stood at 24.03% of capacity, significantly lower than the 32.38% recorded on June 18, 2025. Officials have noted that "live storage" refers to usable water above the dead stock level, which is generally unavailable for routine consumption.
With reservoir levels shrinking and the monsoon yet to regain strength, authorities remain on high alert to ensure adequate water supplies for domestic, agricultural, and industrial needs across the state.
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