A duck wearing a miniature Mexico national team jersey became a viral sensation during the FIFA World Cup. A video captured the bird waddling confidently through festive crowds, delighting both football supporters and animal lovers. The clip gained widespread attention on social media, with many viewers calling the duck an unofficial mascot.

An unlikely football fan has captured the internet’s attention during the FIFA World Cup, and it isn’t a player or coach. A duck wearing Mexico’s national team jersey has gone viral on social media, delighting football supporters and animal lovers alike with its unexpected appearance at the tournament.

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The now-viral video shows the duck confidently waddling through a crowd while dressed in a miniature Mexico football shirt. Surrounded by cheering supporters and the festive atmosphere that accompanies major sporting events, the feathered fan appeared completely at ease as spectators stopped to watch and record the unusual sight.

Check the viral video here:

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The clip quickly gained traction online, with users across social media platforms sharing the video and reacting to the duck’s apparent enthusiasm for Mexico’s World Cup campaign. Many viewers described the bird as the tournament’s most adorable supporter, while others joked that it had become an unofficial mascot for the team.

One social media user commented, “This duck has more team spirit than most fans.” Another wrote, “Mexico has already won the World Cup of cuteness.” Similar reactions flooded comment sections as the video spread rapidly across platforms.

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The heartwarming moment offered a light-hearted break from the intense competition and high-stakes matches that dominate headlines during the World Cup. Football tournaments often produce memorable fan moments, but few have matched the charm of a duck proudly sporting national colours and attracting attention wherever it went.

Mexico enjoys one of the most passionate fan bases in international football, with supporters known for bringing colour, energy and creativity to major tournaments. The duck’s appearance added another memorable chapter to the fan culture surrounding the team and quickly became one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the competition.

As the video continues to circulate online, many users have embraced the bird as a symbol of the fun and community spirit that global sporting events inspire. While players battle for victory on the pitch, this unlikely supporter has already secured its place among the World Cup’s viral sensations.

For now, the duck in the Mexico jersey remains one of the tournament’s most unexpected stars, proving that sometimes the most memorable moments happen far away from the action on the field.

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