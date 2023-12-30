Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: UP-based techie dies by falling from 33rd floor during night-out at Kodigehalli

    Techie Dipanshu Sharma, 27, tragically fell from a 33rd-floor balcony in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru, during a party, resulting in fatal injuries. Suspicions arose about alcohol and weed consumption during the gathering with two women and a male friend. Son of an army soldier, Sharma's case is under investigation by KR Puram police, prompting a registered case at their station.

    In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old techie, Dipanshu Sharma, met with a fatal accident after falling from a balcony while partying with friends. The incident took place around 6:45 am in Kodigehalli at KR Puram’s Ayyappanagar in Bengaluru.

    According to reports from the KR Puram police who visited the scene, Sharma, a resident of a PG in Bengaluru and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was enjoying a night out with two young women and a male friend. The group was reportedly consuming alcohol, and suspicions arose regarding the consumption of weed during the party.

    Sharma, fell from the balcony of the 33rd floor, resulting in fatal injuries. He was known to be the son of an army soldier, according to the sources.The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the tragic fall. A case has been registered at the KR Puram police station.

