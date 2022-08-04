Bengaluru traffic police explains meaning of new road sign; netizens appreciate it

A resident of Bengaluru saw a different traffic sign which had been placed just before the Hopefarm light and tweeted about it. The meaning of the new sign will leave you amazed. Many users agreed that they too did not know the meaning behind that traffic sign and thanked the police for explaining it.

Bengaluru Traffic Police not only receive complaints via social media but also respond to doubts and clarifications about roads signs and safety. A resident of Bengaluru saw an odd traffic sign that had been placed just before the Hopefarm light and tweeted about it, tagging the Bengaluru traffic police in an effort to get some clarification. Aniruddha Mukherjee, a twitter user, tweeted a photograph of a traffic sign with four horizontal dots on a white backdrop. He added "What traffic sign is this? in the caption. Just before the Hopefarm signal, this is posted! #curious."

The Bengaluru Traffic Police were quick to answer to the tweeted question with an explanation. They responded, “Dear Sir, that is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving. There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed. Regards.”

Although many twitter users praised the attempt, many were quick to criticise the representation's ambiguity. They attracted similarities to traffic signs that showed a stick figure more clearly in need of a cane, a pet, or a human.

One of the users wrote, "didn't know this. Thanks for educating us." Another tweet stated, "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing." "Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further, wrote another netizen.

Earlier, some witty parking signs by the house owners in Koramangala of Bengaluru have gone viral too.