Bengaluru to receive rainfall for another four days, orange alert issued in IT capital

Rainfall drenched the city on Monday, causing traffic jams and flooding in some areas. Whitefield, Sarjapur, Kodigehalli, Hebbal, and Yelhanka were among the areas devastated by Monday's rains. The IMD has issued a 'orange' signal for Tuesday and Wednesday in Bengaluru, owing to the ongoing chances of pre-monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for pre-monsoon rains along Karnataka's coastal cities. The IMD, on the other hand, has forecast that the country's IT powerhouse Bengaluru would experience rainfall during the following four days, according to TOI.

Bengaluru's pre-monsoon rains are predicted to persist, with moderate rainfall hammering the city.

Meanwhile, flights from Mangaluru International Airport were diverted to Hubli, Cochin, and Coimbatore on Monday due to heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' notice for Tuesday, as well as 'orange' and 'red' alerts for Wednesday and Thursday, predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall over the state's coastal regions.

Pre-monsoon rains are likely to damage coastal districts in remote areas. Following heavy rains and high winds, Bengaluru's weather became colder than that of most hill locations in northern India, including Shimla. Due to cyclonic impacts and cloud cover, the temperature in the city is estimated to be among the lowest recorded in decades.

An 'orange' alert indicates very severe rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm, while a 'yellow' alert indicates rainfall ranging from 6 to 11 cm.

