Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted

    With Bescom taking up its regular maintenance work, parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts for the next two days starting from Monday. The timing of the power cut according to Bescom alerts is between 10 am to 5.30 pm. The areas especially coming under Bengaluru South will be impacted during regular maintenance work.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    As the Bangalore Electrical Company (Bescom) will take up its annual regular maintenance work, parts of southern Bengaluru will face power cuts. As per the information, Bescom's Jayanagar division will be impacted and the areas coming in its limit will not have power from morning to till evening.

    Areas especially in south Bengaluru like Puttenahalli Main Road, Teachers Colony, Wilson Garden, Al-Ameen MZ Ali junction, Goodachari Subhan Sharieff Colony, Tank Garden, Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial layout, Kashinagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipeline Road, JP Nagar, Sarakki Market and others areas in the surrounding.

    Due to the unseasonal rains and incidents of tree uprooting in Bengaluru, many electric poles, transformers were damaged and were reported back then. Now the electrical company has ensured to replace the damaged cables, poles, and transformers.

    Last week similar operations were taken up in Bengaluru East zone, West Zone and North Zone. Several parts of the area faced power cuts from 10 am to 6 pm. Mayor Gautham Jain's ward Jogupalya, St.John’s Road, Gangadhar Chetty Road and other areas were impacted in the East Zone. Similarly, in the West Zone, areas like, BDA Block -1, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage,
    Annapoorneshwari Layout, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Kamalanagar and others were impacted.

    Similarly in the North zone, areas like Sadashivanagar, Mathikere, Sbm Colony, Malleshwaram, Thindlu Village, GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar and surroundings were impacted due to regular maintenance work.
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
