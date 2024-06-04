Bengaluru South Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya continue his winning streak?

The Bengaluru South constituency, a key seat in Karnataka's capital, had a 53.17% voter turnout in the 2024 elections. BJP's Tejasvi Surya faces INC's Sowmya Reddy. Historically a BJP stronghold, Surya won in 2019, succeeding Ananth Kumar's long tenure. The urban constituency includes diverse areas and has a high literacy rate of 88.99%.

The Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency holds significant importance in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru. It was one of the pivotal seats contested during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, which took place on April 26. With a notable voter turnout of 53.17 per cent, the Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency in Karnataka is widely recognized as a political powerhouse, known for its considerable influence in Indian politics. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). The key candidates for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency are,

Tejasvi Surya from Bharatiya Janata Party

Sowmya Reddy from the Indian National Congress

Notably, INC's Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of Karnataka's Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.

2019 Lok Sabha election results:

For six consecutive terms from 1996 to 2014, the Bengaluru South constituency was represented by the late senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar. However, the political landscape witnessed a change as BJP's Tejasvi Surya emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In the 2019 General Elections, Bengaluru South witnessed a competitive contest with a 53.47% voter turnout. Tejasvi Surya secured a significant victory with 7,39,229 votes, defeating B.K. Hariprasad of the INC received 4,08,037 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP's Ananth Kumar emerged victorious in the Bengaluru South constituency, securing 633,816 votes with a notable vote share of 56.88%. On the other hand, the INC candidate Nandan Nilekani received 405,241 votes, constituting 36.37% of the total votes, and finished as the runner-up. Ananth Kumar defeated Nandan Nilekani by a substantial margin of 228,575 votes.

The Bengaluru South constituency, covering areas like Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, and BTM Layout, is distinctly urban in its demographic makeup. Among its 30,38,162 residents, approximately 12.5% belong to Scheduled Castes, 12.97% are Muslims, and 2% are Scheduled Tribes. The constituency boasts a high literacy rate of 88.99%.

