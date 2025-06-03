Seven girls joined the fifth grade, and two girls joined the seventh and eighth grades respectively in the new academic year.

Cherthala: History has been made after Sree Narayana Memorial Boys School opened its door to girls. Eleven girls started their education at this school in the new academic year. Seven girls joined the fifth grade, and two girls each joined the seventh and eighth grades on the first day, marking the first time girls have attended classes in this previously all-boys school.

Following the intervention of State Agriculture Minister P Prasad, the state government issued an order allowing girls to be admitted to the school. The PTA and teachers organized a grand welcome for the girls who arrived at the school for the first time. The inaugural ceremony was opened by Municipal Standing Committee Chairperson Elikkutty John.

Vice Chairman TS Ajaykumar honored the school's top achievers and those who excelled in their studies. Maruthorvattam Kannan delivered the keynote address. PTA President G Raju presided over the function. School Headmistress T.S. Jisha, Principal Lajumol, Anoop Venu, Nisha Alex, and Rosemary, among others, spoke at the event.