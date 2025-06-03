Mann, while addressing a news conference, referred to reports that the BJP would distribute Sindoor in households, saying, "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name?" Is this "One Nation, One Husband" scheme?

The BJP has launched an all-out attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he made a crass comment on Operation Sindoor. Mann, while addressing a news conference, referred to reports that the BJP would distribute Sindoor in households, saying, "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name?" Is this "One Nation, One Husband" scheme?

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal shared the video of CM Mann's comments on X and said, "Bhagwant Mann crosses all limits! Mocking Operation Sindoor, he shamelessly asks: “Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?”

‘Bhagwant Mann must resign and apologise’: BJP

Baliawal clarified that Operation Sindoor was a response to terrorists killing Hindus after checking their religion, with sindoor being a marker used to identify women. He accused Mann of having "zero sensitivity" and criticised him for mocking the Indian Army, insulting Veer Naris, and turning sacred symbols into jokes.

"Let's set the record straight: There is NO BJP activity sending sindoor to every household. The name Operation Sindoor was used because terrorists were killing Hindus after checking their religion -- sindoor was a marker they used to identify women. This operation was about terrorism, martyrdom, and the protection of Indian lives, but how would Bhagwant Mann, a man with zero sensitivity, understand that? A man who mocks the Indian Army, Insults Veer Naris, turns every sacred symbol into a joke. Such a person will never understand the value of sindoor, which carries sacrifice, love, and devotion," the post read.

"Bhagwant Mann must resign immediately and apologise to the entire nation," the BJP Punjab spokesperson further said.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also hit out at Mann, saying, "Shameful! Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ridicules Operation Sindoor. Once again, the opposition shows its true face -- Disrespecting our armed forces and belittling a successful military operation. If this isn't anti-India in spirit, then what is?

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.