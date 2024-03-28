Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA court sentences 4 terrorists to life in Babbar Khalsa International terror conspiracy case

    In addition to Khanpuria, Jagdev Singh, Ravinderpal Singh Mehna, and Harcharan Singh were also convicted. The charges against them include criminal conspiracy and preparing to wage war under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    In a recent development, a special court in Punjab's Mohali on Thursday (March 28) as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) member Kulwinderjeet Singh, also known as Khanpuria, along with three others, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

    This development comes a day after they were found guilty of waging war against the country, among other charges. Khanpuria, apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2022, was also convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

    In addition to Khanpuria, Jagdev Singh, Ravinderpal Singh Mehna, and Harcharan Singh were also convicted. The charges against them include criminal conspiracy and preparing to wage war under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA.

    Khanpuria was found guilty under several sections, including 120B, 121, 121A, and 122 of the IPC, and sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA.

    Khanpuria's arrest took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi upon his return from Bangkok in December 2022. Initially booked by the State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police in 2019, the case was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:18 PM IST
