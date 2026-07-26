A 24-year-old new mother in Bengaluru has died by suicide, reportedly due to her husband's affair and mental harassment. She left behind her seven-month-old baby and ended her life during a video call with her husband.

Bengaluru: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara police station area, where a new mother has died by suicide, leaving behind her seven-month-old baby boy. Sanika Gowda, 24, was found hanging, allegedly after being fed up with her husband's extramarital affair and the mental torture he put her through.

Here's what happened

Sanika had married Sharan Gowda, who is from Chikkamagaluru, just one year and four months ago. She had recently given birth to a baby boy. Sanika was staying at her parents' house in Rayasandra for her postpartum recovery when she took this drastic step.

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Husband's cruelty allegedly led to suicide

It's alleged that her husband, Sharan Gowda, was having an affair with another woman. The couple used to fight about this often. In a shocking act of cruelty, Sharan allegedly sent video and audio clips of himself with his lover to Sanika. Sources say he did this just to torment her. Deeply hurt by this, Sanika reportedly made a video call to her husband and ended her life while he was watching.

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The incident took place around 3 AM on Saturday, when Sanika hanged herself from a fan in her room. The mother was in so much pain that she didn't even notice her baby crying from hunger. As soon as they were informed, the Parappana Agrahara police reached the spot. They have sent the body to St. John's Hospital for a post-mortem. Sanika's parents have filed a complaint against Sharan Gowda, accusing him of harassment and driving their daughter to suicide. The videos of the husband's alleged affair are now crucial evidence in this case. The police are continuing their investigation.