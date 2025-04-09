Delhi's power demand hits season's highest at 5090 MW, may touch 9000 MW this summer

Read Full Article

Power demand in Delhi touched 5090 megawatts (MW) at 12:31 PM on Wednesday, the highest so far this season, officials said. The demand is expected to rise further later in the day. The all-time highest power demand in the city was 8656 MW, recorded in June 2024. This summer, the peak load in Delhi is projected to reach 9000 MW this season.

On Tuesday, the power demand was recorded at 5029 megawatts (MW) at 3:30 pm.

This increase in demand is due to the rising heat and increased use of cooling appliances.

Along with rising electricity use, the weather in Delhi is also getting warmer. The minimum temperature recorded today was 25.6°C, which is 5.6 degrees above normal.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), "There has been an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures and no large change in maximum temperatures over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures are in the range of 39 to 41°C and 24 to 26°C respectively."

Temperatures soar

"The minimum temperatures are markedly above normal by 05-07°C and maximum temperatures are markedly above normal by 04-06°C over many places over Delhi. Heat wave conditions at a few places and warm night conditions at most places occurred at Delhi. Mainly clear sky. South-easterly winds with speed upto 08 Kmph prevailed during the past 24 hours," as per IMD.

Also read: Delhi's power demand hits season high of 5029 MW, may touch 9000 MW this summer

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi is likely to witness another record-breaking power milestone, with the peak power demand expected to touch 9000 MW for the first time this summer.

This comes after the national capital recorded its highest-ever demand of 8656 MW in 2024. BSES discoms--BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL)--are preparing to ensure uninterrupted power supply to over 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

According to an official statement, these preparations include power banking arrangements with multiple states, advanced forecasting techniques using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and a significant contribution from green energy sources.

According to estimates, the power demand in BRPL's jurisdiction--covering South and West Delhi--is expected to reach around 4050 MW, up from 3809 MW in 2024.

Also read: As temperature soars above 40°C, IMD issues heatwave warning in Delhi-NCR for next two days

Latest Videos