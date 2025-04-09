user
'Modi himself will sell this country': Congress's Malikarjun Kharge slams 'monopoly on country's economy'

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he would sell the country one day.

ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he would sell the country one day.
Speaking at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, Kharge said that a monopoly had been installed in the country's economy, and public property was being handed over to private lands.

"Monopoly is being installed in the country's economy... public properties are being handed over to private lands. The reservation of EWS has been hit. They do not want to provide jobs... they are selling the public sector one by one and helping their friends. If this works, then one day, the Modi government and Modi himself will sell this country. Modi is finishing the public sector factories that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru built. What are you and I doing for the country? What do we want to give to the future generations? He has no answers except abusing the Congress..." Kharge said, speaking at the session.

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Kharge said that the government had been meddling in everything and was establishing their dominance everywhere.

"Today, the election institutions are also under their control, and the government is meddling in everything and establishing its dominance everywhere. Scams are taking place in elections," Kharge said.

Further, he lashed out at the government over the use of the Electronic Voting machines (EVM) and stated that developed countries had abandoned EVMs and moved towards ballot paper.

Also read: 'Trump a businessman, aur humara customer fhas gaya': On US tariffs, Mallikarjun Kharge quips at PM Modi

"Today, the election institutions are also under their control, and the government is meddling in everything and establishing its dominance everywhere. Scams are taking place in elections. With the advancement of electronic technology, developed countries of the world have abandoned EVMs and moved towards ballot papers. EVMs are not available anywhere in the world. 140 crore people believe in democracy...Sooner or later, the youth of this country will rise up and hold your hand and say that we should have ballot papers and not EVMs..." the Congress President stated.

Speaking on the United States' imposition of tariffs against India, Kharge said that tariff discussions in the Parliament were not allowed.
"America imposed a 26% tariff against us, but they did not allow any discussion on it in the Parliament. We raised this issue the same afternoon, but they did not accept it. A monopoly is being established in the country's economy," he added.

The Congress President also accused the BJP-led Union Government of taking up frivolous issues for debate in Parliament but staying away from the real issues.

"Instead of discussing important public issues, the government held debates for communal polarisation until 3-4 am in the Parliament. On issues like Manipur, the debate was started at 4:40 am. I told Amit Shah that we should discuss this the next day because we have to speak on this issue, but the government did not agree to this. This shows that the Govt wants to hide something from the public and are trying to cover up their failures," he said. 

Also read: P Chidambaram faints at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, rushed to hospital (WATCH)

