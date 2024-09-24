Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strong response to the recent developments surrounding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam allegations. After a single-member bench led by Justice Nagaprasanna dismissed his writ petition challenging Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's order for prosecution, Siddaramaiah addressed the media, calling the case a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS).

Siddaramaiah addressed the media persons to the High Court's decision, saying, "I am not opposed to any investigation." I will consult legal experts and examine whether such an investigation is permissible under the law."

Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition challenging Governor Gehlot's decision to allow prosecution under Section 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which sparked the controversy. The Governor had initially denied permission to prosecute under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act), Section 19, but granted approval for investigation and prosecution under other sections. The High Court, however, rejected the prosecution approval under Section 218.

Siddaramaiah expressed optimism that the investigation under Section 17A, related to the Prevention of Corruption Act, would also be cancelled, as he believes the allegations to be politically motivated.

The Chief Minister firmly asserted that the BJP and JDS were leading a broader political vendetta through the charges against him. He accused both parties of using the governor’s office (Raj Bhavan) to disrupt his government’s pro-poor policies. "This is a fight against the revenge politics of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government," he said, adding that he believed the BJP and JDS were retaliating because of his focus on social justice and schemes benefiting the poor.

Siddaramaiah also referenced his long political career, stating, "In my 40 years of political life, I have faced such revenge and conspiracy politics before and have always emerged victorious with the blessings of the people."

Siddaramaiah highlighted the unwavering support he has received from the Congress party's high command, its MLAs, and his political supporters. He asserted that the people of Karnataka are behind him and emphasised that their blessings would help him overcome these allegations. "The Congress high command stands firm with me in this political fight," he said, noting that the state government’s focus on pro-poor initiatives has long been a point of contention for the BJP and JDS.





