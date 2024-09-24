BREAKING: Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against his prosecution, allowing for a detailed investigation into allegations of illegal land transfers to his wife. The court upheld the Governor's authority, reinforcing the need for accountability in the ongoing MUDA scam case.

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the Governor’s approval for his prosecution. This ruling opens the door for a detailed investigation into allegations surrounding the illegal transfer of land, specifically 14 sites under the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), to Siddaramaiah's wife.

The case began when private individuals lodged complaints against the Chief Minister, claiming that he unlawfully transferred these properties. Following these complaints, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution, prompting Siddaramaiah to seek the High Court's intervention to avoid legal proceedings. However, the court, presided over by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, rejected his plea, reinforcing the need for a prima facie investigation into the matter.



The High Court session attracted a crowded assembly of lawyers eager to hear the outcome of this high-profile case. The court's decision was based on Section 17A, which outlines the legal processes for filing complaints against public servants. The judges found no legal flaws in the Governor’s order, confirming that the Governor acted within his rightful authority.

With this ruling, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now faces serious legal challenges. The court underscored that a thorough investigation into the allegations is warranted, particularly in light of claims suggesting that Siddaramaiah’s family has gained from these controversial land transactions.

During the court proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi attempted to secure a stay on the ruling but was met with a rejection from Justice Nagaprasanna. Singhvi also sought to extend an interim injunction that had been granted by a lower court, but this request was also denied.



This dismissal by the High Court follows an earlier move by the Special Court of People's Representatives, which had taken up the MUDA scam petition after the Governor failed to issue a notice to Siddaramaiah regarding his prosecution. However, the High Court had previously restricted lower courts from issuing any judgments or orders until a decision was made regarding Siddaramaiah's writ petition.

The ruling ensures that the investigation into the MUDA scam can proceed, holding the Chief Minister accountable as the legal process unfolds.

