After losing a bag containing important documents in an autorickshaw, a British man in Bengaluru received assistance from the city's police. The bag was located and returned because to the Bengaluru City Police's quick action, which received a lot of praise online. According to the police, the incident was reported at the HSR Layout Police Station, where officers quickly began efforts to locate the missing bag.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police's (South East Division) official account posted information on the case on X. The post, which was first written in Kannada, detailed how the HSR Layout Police Station's personnel responded promptly to the complaint.

According to the translated message shared by the police, the visitor had accidentally left behind a bag carrying important documents during the auto ride. Officers started looking for the vehicle and tracking down the missing items as soon as the incident was reported.

The post stated: “A citizen of the UK country had lost a bag containing their important documents in an auto rickshaw, and as soon as the complaint was lodged, HSR Layout Police Station promptly took action, conducted an investigation, traced the related auto rickshaw, recovered the bag along with the documents, and returned it to the foreign citizen. The police's swift operation and integrity have further strengthened trust among citizens. Bengaluru City Police is always committed to public service.”

In addition to the update, the police posted a picture of an officer standing with the British national following the successful recovery and return of the bag.

A number of users expressed gratitude to the department for providing tourists to the city with help and a positive example of public service.

Since then, the event has generated favourable responses on social media, with many people applauding the police's quick response and emphasising how crucial such initiatives are to helping tourists visiting the city.

"Very well done, Sir. Increased trust in our law and order among both citizens and foreign visitors," a user said.

"This is so amazing to know. As a citizen residing in Bengaluru, I am extremely proud of the @CPBlr Bengaluru police department," said another commenter. Another user added, “I've always found this department's workers to be quite courteous and helpful, whether it's for passport verification or the loss or theft of a cell phone. Excellent work. Thank you for your work.” Another individual said, "Keep India proud."