CPI(M) MP John Brittas slammed the government for being a 'cheerleader' for Israel and the US while ignoring warnings of a commercial LPG shortage. The crisis is now affecting hotels nationwide, with supply being prioritised for domestic use.

MP Criticises Government's Foreign Policy, Silence on Crisis

Lok Sabha MP John Brittas has criticised the foreign policy of the Union government, alleging that they have effectively become a "cheerleader" for Israel and the USA while the country faces a commercial LPG cylinder supply disruption. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) MP asserted that despite opposition parties having forewarned the government about the looming commercial LPG cylinder shortage, the administration maintained a concerning silence on the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We had foreseen this crisis, and we had told this government that they should intervene positively. We had already said that for this war, the Indians would have to pay an additional tax. But unfortunately, there was a criminal silence on the part of this government. Effectively, this government became a cheerleader for Israel and the US. It's an unfortunate part," Brittas told reporters.

He further accused the government of remaining silent on the actions taken by the US and Israel amidst rising tensions with Iran, claiming that India has effectively bartered away the immense goodwill it had previously cultivated on the global stage. "On one count, the government was not prepared for this crisis, although the Prime Minister was in Israel just 48 hours before the strike started. The second thing is that India bartered the goodwill it had. It has kept mum, silent, effectively, implicitly supporting the unilateral action of Israel and the US. We feel that the government has been guilty of all these crises that have landed on the people of this country," added Brittas.

Hospitality Sector Faces Nationwide LPG Shortage

Meanwhile, the commercial LPG shortage is currently affecting hotels and restaurants nationwide, with many establishments forced to suspend operations. In response to the crisis, the Union government has formed a three-member committee, comprising executive directors from state-run oil marketing companies, to address industry grievances and prioritise domestic LPG supply.

The Bangalore Hotels Association issued a formal notice stating, "The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today. Essential services like senior citizens, students, and hospitals rely on it. Immediate action is expected from Union Ministers to resume commercial gas supply."

Government Measures and Widespread Disruptions

Similar disruptions have been reported across major cities, including a temporary halt in commercial cylinder distribution in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the operational changes, National Vice President of the LPG Association RK Gupta confirmed that commercial cylinders have not been issued since yesterday, except for hospitals and educational institutions.

Furthermore, to curb hoarding and ensure equitable distribution, the government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. "The next booking will be allowed after a 25-day inter-booking period to avoid hoarding, and there is no shortage as claimed by oil companies," he said.

Coimbatore Hoteliers Warn of Continued Crisis

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers' Association (CDHA) issued a formal warning on Tuesday, urgently calling upon the government to take immediate steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel to the hospitality sector.

Balachandar Raju, Secretary of the Coimbatore District Hoteliers' Association, said restaurants in the city have been struggling to operate due to the limited availability of LPG cylinders over the past several days. He noted that the shortage is not confined to Tamil Nadu but is being experienced across the country. "For the past 10-12 days, the whole nation has been facing LPG shortage issues, and our city is facing the same problem. We have no fuel to run the restaurant. The whole of India is troubled by this LPG shortage," Raju said.

According to Raju, authorities have informed industry representatives that domestic supply and essential services have been given priority in the current situation. "The government needs to intervene and ensure the supply of LPG for the basic needs of people. We have presented this issue to both the Tamil Nadu government and the central government. Our association has met with ministers to discuss the problem. They have stated that they won't be able to supply commercial cylinders for commercial purposes and have prioritised domestic use, as well as for hospitals, educational sectors, and crematoriums," he added.

Raju hopes for the situation to be rectified soon. He cautioned that the industry expects to grapple with this supply shortage for at least another 30 days. "We hope the issue will be rectified soon. Even though the vessels start from the port now, it might take another 20 days to sail and reach our country. Then, there is a process of converting crude oil to LPG, which will take another week's time. We expect to face this issue for another 30 days," he said. (ANI)