PM Modi will visit Assam on March 13-14 to launch projects worth Rs 10,000 crore, distribute land rights to the tea garden community, and lay the foundation for a new express highway. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit on March 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 and 14, where he will inaugurate several development projects and distribute land rights certificates to the tea garden community, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi will dedicate projects worth Rs 10,000 in Guwahati. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar. CM Sarma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the BJP's Yuva Sankalp Samavesh in Guwahati on March 15.

PM Modi's Itinerary and Key Projects

The Chief Minister told reporters, "First, he (PM Modi) will arrive in Kokrajhar, and he will dedicate various projects to the nation from Kokrajhar. There are a few specific projects of Kokrajhar which will also be either inaugurated or the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister. On March 13, he will come to Guwahati, and he will release one instalment of Kishan Sanman Nidhi from Guwahati itself."

Land Rights for Tea Garden Community

"The highlight of the visit will be the distribution of land pattas to the tea garden community. The tea garden community has been living in Assam for the last 200 years, but they have not got land rights till today. So the first land patta or land rights certificate will be given by the Prime Minister to a deserving tea garden worker. Followed by that, the tea garden land ownership distribution programme will be kicked off in the entire Assam," he added.

Major Infrastructure Initiatives

CM Sarma added that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati Express Highway on March 14. "He will also dedicate the Kopili Hydro Power Project - a state government project of 150 MW, which we have completed, to the nation. There are projects worth Rs 10,000 crore which he will dedicate from Guwahati. On March 14 at 11 am, he will be in Silchar, and he will lay the foundation stone of Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati Express Highway, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore. There are some more projects which he will dedicate to the nation, and he will leave for Kolkata. There will be three meetings in three different parts of Assam," the CM said.

Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

On Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, he said, "On March 15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam. At around 10 am, he will inaugurate Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and from 11 am he will attend BJP's Yuva Sankalp Samavesh in Guwahati."

According to the Assam BJP, around one lakh Yuva karyakartas (youth workers) are expected to participate in the Yuva Sankalp Samavesh to be held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati. This comes as the BJP, under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, is looking to secure a third consecutive term in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)