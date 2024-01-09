Rat infestation at IRCTC stall in MP's Itarsi junction leaves internet disgusted, railways respond (WATCH)

The 37-second video, shared by a self-proclaimed rail enthusiast with the username "Train wale bhaiya" on X, showcases rats rummaging through plates of snacks and food containers on the ground at the railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

A recently circulated video capturing rats feasting on food at an IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) stall has ignited concerns about the hygiene and safety standards of food served to train passengers. The shocking footage, filmed by a passenger at the Itarsi Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to a potential threat to public health.

The 37-second video, shared by a self-proclaimed rail enthusiast with the username "Train wale bhaiya" on X, showcases rats rummaging through plates of snacks and food containers on the ground at the railway station. The user, expressing concern, urged fellow passengers to exercise caution and thoroughly check the hygiene aspects before consuming food from railway station vendors. The video has triggered a wave of disgust and raised questions about the adequacy of hygiene and safety measures in place.

"Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty. The reason why I avoid eating food from Railway Station Vendors," he captioned the video on X.

Upon the video going viral, railway authorities were swift in their response. In a tweet, Railway Seva assured the user that immediate action would be taken, requesting the user to share their mobile number for quick resolution. They also advised users to raise concerns directly on the official railway complaint platform or dial 139 for speedy redressal. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Bhopal division acknowledged the matter, assuring that concerned officials were being notified to ensure prompt action.

The video has prompted a strong reaction from the internet community, with users expressing their disgust and raising questions about the efficacy of the supervision and safety standards in place. One user suggested that IRCTC management should implement proper supervision to prevent such incidents, or officials should be made to consume food from the stalls daily. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety and hygiene of food provided to train passengers.