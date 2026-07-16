A 20-year-old woman was buried in a 6-foot pit inside her matrimonial home. Her husband then filed a missing complaint. Police exhumed the body.

A 20-year-old woman was exhumed from the mud floor of a room in her matrimonial home in Siddharthnagar's Chak Majhari village after her husband was accused of killing her and filing a false missing complaint.

The victim was identified as Mufidan. Police said her husband Shamsher, 22, allegedly murdered her, dug a pit nearly 6 feet deep inside the house, buried her body, plastered the floor with fresh mud, and placed a cot over the spot. He continued sleeping on the cot for several days before filing a missing person complaint.

According to police, Shamsher, a labourer who worked in Mumbai, came in contact with Mufidan's father Majhar during visits to his home in Sant Kabir Nagar. The couple later eloped and married on June 1 with family consent.

Relationship Soured Due to Suspicion

Police said the relationship deteriorated soon after the marriage, with frequent quarrels. Investigators alleged Shamsher suspected his wife of talking to another man on the phone, leading to the murder.

On July 13, Shamsher filed a missing person complaint. However, Mufidan's mother, Safidunisha, submitted a separate complaint alleging her son-in-law and his parents killed her daughter and concealed the body.

Police searched the house on Wednesday, noticed signs of fresh plastering, excavated the spot and recovered the body.

After the recovery, Shamsher, his father Nibar, and mother Khushboonisha fled. An FIR was registered against all three. Dumariyaganj Circle Officer Brijesh Verma said the body was sent for post-mortem, and multiple teams were formed to arrest the accused.