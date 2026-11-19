A video of a police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district verbally abusing and threatening complainants has gone viral. Town Inspector Raghuveer Meena resorted to derogatory language instead of helping locals resolve a land dispute, raising serious concerns about police conduct.

A video showing an on-duty police officer misbehaving with the complainants in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is shown reportedly threatening and yelling insults at people who contacted him over a land issue. Inside his chamber, Town Inspector (TI) Raghuveer Meena, who was assigned to the Mau police station, allegedly used derogatory language and threatened to beat them with sticks. While a formal reaction from higher authorities and potential disciplinary consequences are still pending, the incident has sparked worries about police behavior.

Two factions engaged in a land dispute reportedly went to the Mau police station to voice their grievances and request police assistance. In an attempt to settle their disagreement through the legal system, both sides had gone to the police. However, TI Raghuveer Meena allegedly lost his anger and began scolding them rather than paying attention to their worries.

During the conversation in his chamber, the police officer allegedly used derogatory language, including insults directed at the relatives of the complainants. Additionally, he allegedly threatened to use sticks to beat them. When the complainants went to the police to ask for assistance, they allegedly encountered insults and threats instead.

The incident has sparked worries about how police officers treat people who come to police stations to ask for assistance.

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Police stations are supposed to offer a secure setting where people may voice their concerns without feeling intimidated or afraid. Police behavior in Madhya Pradesh has once again come under criticism due to the accusations made against the head of the Mau police station. Similar accusations of police wrongdoing have already been made in Seoni and other sections of the state.